HT Auto
Home Auto News This Electric Flying Taxi Is Made In India, Can Sit Two And Offer 200 Km Range

This electric flying taxi is Made in India, can sit two and offer 200-km range

An IIT Madras startup has developed an electric flying taxi prototype which claims it can ferry passengers quicker than even a helicopter. The startup, which was formed back in 2017, showcased the flying taxi prototype during the Aero India show in Bengaluru this week. The ePlane company developed the electric flying taxi to make urban travels quicker and hassle-free. The prototype is a electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVOTL) model and offers a range of around 200 kms on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 16:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This flying taxi prototype has been developed by a startup based in Chennai and was showcased during the Aero India this week. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NewsIADN)
This flying taxi prototype has been developed by a startup based in Chennai and was showcased during the Aero India this week. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NewsIADN)
This flying taxi prototype has been developed by a startup based in Chennai and was showcased during the Aero India this week. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NewsIADN)
This flying taxi prototype has been developed by a startup based in Chennai and was showcased during the Aero India this week. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NewsIADN)

The startup claims that the electric flying taxi can travel 10 times faster than cars. It also claims the cost of one ride per passenger will be around two times more than what Uber usually charges for the same distance. Pranjal Mehta, CEO of ePlane Company and Professor Satya Chakravarthy, CTO of the startup, said they got the idea build the electric flying taxi after seeing a video on electric ground transportation.

The flying taxi does not need to much of space to land or takeoff. In fact, it occupies 25 square metre of area to stay parked. It weighs around 200 kgs and comes equipped with 4 ducted fans as its propellers. It can sit two passengers in one ride and can cruise at speeds between 150 kmph and 200 kmph. The maximum cruising altitude of the flying taxi is 457 meters (1,500 ft). The battery from which the flying taxi draws power is not swappable. The company has not given much information about its size and charging details.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

According to the startup, the flying taxi is ideal for roof-top to roof-top urban air mobility in any city. The ePlane Company has raised around $1 million fund to develop the model. As of now, this flying taxi requires a pilot to operate. However, the startup intends to offer autonomous technology in future. However, the flying taxi has not been showcased in action at the Aero India show. The company is aiming for the e200 to make around 10 short trips of 10 to 15 km (up to almost 10 miles) on one battery charge.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 16:32 PM IST
TAGS: flying taxi flying car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

All-new BMW X6 offers M Sport package as standard
All-new BMW X6 offers M Sport package as standard
This new electric scooter has a range of more than 100 km and costs ₹1.1 lakh
This new electric scooter has a range of more than 100 km and costs 1.1 lakh
Mercedes profits jump in 2022, but 'sluggish' start to 2023
Mercedes profits jump in 2022, but 'sluggish' start to 2023
This very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million
This very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city