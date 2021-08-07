This electric cycle startup says small towns showing higher demand for e-bikes

Indian electric cycle startup Voltro Motors is aiming to generate sales to the value of ₹10 crores this fiscal, a senior official of the company told PTI. The brand stated that it is witnessing a rise in demand for electric cycles in small towns, especially after easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

Voltro Motors' founder and director Prashanta informed that the business initially suffered because of the lockdown but is now steadily picking up. "From the demand for Voltro electric cycles, I am convinced that it is going to be a vehicle of social change and we are looking for appointing dealers and distributors in small towns," he was quoted as saying.

The Voltro electric cycle comes with a range of 75 km to 100 km on a full charge and has a top of 25 kmph. It comes equipped with a lithium phosphate battery, a mid-drive motor and can accommodate a pillion rider. The company claims that it is suitable for hill riding, city riding and off road riding. The e-bike is price at ₹35,000 (ex-work).

The Voltro electric cycle consumes 700 watt of power while being charges, that is than 1 unit and can be charged in three hours. The company claims that its full charging cost comes to an average of ₹4, making this one of the reasons for its rise in demand in small towns.

The e-bike can easily be repaired locally or even replace its parts. "If there is a problem in the controller and motor within the one-year warranty period then we replace the entire cycle. Therefore, we do not need to do anything significant for providing technical support to our channel partners, Prasantha informs.

The company began its operations in the country in August 2020 and completed its first financial year with ₹35 lakh turnover. Prashanta believes that the company can touch sales of amount ₹8 to 10 crore if the situation remains normal. “We are selling online as well and creating bandwidth to meet the target," he adds. The company will also start shipping its e-cycles to South Africa within a month.

The company is also expanding its factory in Delhi to scale up production from 400 units per month to 1,000-1,500 units by the end of the current financial year.

(With inputs from PTI)








