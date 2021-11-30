This custom iPhone 13 uses melted Tesla car part, features Elon Musk sketch

Smartphones and accessories designer Caviar has released a limited edition iPhone 13 that is a dream come true for Tesla enthusiasts. Called the Tesla Electro, the body of the customized smartphone has been made of high-impact titanium with a black PVD coating. The aluminium panel insert in the middle is where the essence of Tesla is captured.

The panel, Caviar claims, has been made from melted Tesla car body and encompasses an artistic collage with a portrait of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, outlines few electric vehicles and Tesla Motors' logo. The Tesla car body part was first melted and then remolded into the panel seen in the smartphone.

That's not all when it comes to Tesla inspiration. The Caviar Tesla Electro also gets another copper decorative insert with Caviar engraving. Copper is a key metal used in the creation of electric vehicles, thus using the metal for decoration is in line with the theme of the product.

The phone's body also uses composite shock-resistant white material, echoing the classic color of Tesla electric cars. The Tesla Electro design is available for both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in various storage sizes. Caviar will only create 99 copies of the customized Apple smartphone.

The Tesla Electro iPhone 13 smartphone is a part of Caviar's collection to honor Elon Musk. The overall collection includes five other customized iPhones, two custom Nike Air Force 1s, 24-karat gold embellishments for a Tesla Model S and a limited-edition bust of Musk, which has also been made out of melted Tesla Model 3 parts with gold inscription, Motor 1 reported.

The price of the Caviar Tesla Electro iPhone 13 Pro has been set at $6,760 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $7,300. The customized iPhone is an ideal gift for a Tesla or Elon Musk fan.