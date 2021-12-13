This BMW M 1000 RR 1:5 scale model looks straight from Transformers' league

BMW Motorrad and the LEGO Group partnered to create a LEGO model of the Technic BMW M 1000 RR. The LEGO model looks as sharp and close to the real superbike. It has been created using 1,920 individual pieces.

The makers have put meticulous details into the model and it also offers many features that will go with the likings of superbike enthusiasts. The 1:5 scale model comes with fully functional components such as the three-speed gearbox, the upside-down fork and the rear swingarm with suspension. It also comes equipped with a dashboard that offers three different display options and also has a gold-coloured drive chain. The creators have included a paddock stand and a pit board that will provide an owner with an authentic racing flair.

Ralf Rodepeter, head of Marketing and Product Management at BMW Motorrad said that when BMW Motorrad introduced BMW M 1000 RR, all expected it to be a standout model. “In the same way, the LEGO Technic team realised they needed to come up with something unprecedented to pay tribute to the M RR. The result is a motorcycle and a technical model that each represent the state of the art in their respective fields," Rodepeter added.

The designer at the LEGO Group, Samuel Tacchi said that developing this LEGO model was a fun process as the team went underneath the skin of the superbike. “There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake," he added. The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR will be available in LEGO stores and its official website from 1 January 2022 at a cost of $229.99.

The BMW M 1000 RR is a performance-oriented superbike that was launched in India earlier this year at a price of ₹42 lakhs. It is capable to generate a power output of 212 hp. The bike is available in three colours, Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red colours.