This Bentley Bentayga Speed is a space-themed luxury machine

Bentley Orlando has produced a bespoke space-themed Bentayga Speed for one of its customers using Mulliner's personal commissioning guide. Bentley informed its in-house bespoke and personalisation division, Mulliner, has already completed 100 unique design requests for 2022. The demand has doubled in comparison to the previous year, added the ultra-premium automaker.

The exterior of the customised model features a shade of Cypress with subtle green undertones. It also has Orange Flame accents against the Cypress colour scheme that are inspired by comet dust trails. The interior and the cabin of the car has been created using illuminated treadplates that depict planets orbiting a solar system. There are Orange bezels that surround the Galaxy Stone fascias set into the dashboard that adds to the space theme of the Bentayga Speed. This effect has also been created on the doors' waist rails. The interior also offers a state-of-art Naim for Bentley sound system that discreetly hides in the shadows with the Naim centre badges illuminated like stars in the night. Orange micro piping trails the seat edges and encircles the floor mats as well.

Bentley Orlando General Manager Joseph Wierda shared that the opportunities for customisation with the Mulliner design team are extensive. “The Space Coast in Central Florida has long been established as the world’s gateway to explore the universe above, so space travel and exploration were the perfect themes to inspire this unique car," added Wierda.

The Bentayga Speed comes with a 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that is capable to deliver a peak power of 626 bhp and a maximum torque 900Nm. The car offers a maximum speed of 306 kmph and can touch 100 kmph from zero in 3.9 seconds.

