This 1:8 scale Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport model looks like the real thing

A replica of Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport has been created by Amalgam Collection and it has been priced at 10.69 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 01:58 PM
Scaled replica of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport (Amalgam)
British company Amalgam Collection has created a scale model of Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport. As the Bugatti model was limited to 150 units, this scaled replica is also limited to 99 units only. The price of each of these units is $14,024 which is approximately 10.69 lakh.

The maker informed the scale model has been handcrafted and completed with the co-operation and assistance of the manufacturer in terms of original finishes, materials, archive imagery and drawings. The team has used original CAD and digital scanning of the original car with utmost accuracy to recreate every detail at a scaled level. The prototype model has also undergone detailed scrutiny by Bugatti's engineering and design teams to ensure accurate representation of the original Bugatti Veyron.

(Also read | Bugatti should have ICE engine for some time but heavily electrified: Rimac)

The replica of the Veyron Grand Sport will be available in three colour schemes, white with a coffee interior, black with an orange interior and blue with a cognac interior. 

(Also read | This Bugatti La Voiture Noire model is made up of 24k rose gold)

The original Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport is a roadster version of the standard Veyron. It features a transparent convertible roof and offeres a top speed of 415 kmph. The car has an 8.0-litre 16-cylinder engine that can churn power up to 1200 hp and a peak torque of 1500 Nm. Bugatti had mentioned in the past these cars were considered as true racing machines for Bugatti enthusiasts. Bugatti had stated the Super Sport was a result of the continuous development of the 1001 hp Bugatti Veyron 16.4, which was launched in 2005. Since then, the French marque worked on the chassis extensively in order to cope with the additional power and increased speed and make it safe.

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 01:58 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Bugatti Veyron Bugatti
