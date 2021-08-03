These dog accessories from Honda will make your car a pet palace on wheels

Honda Japan has introduced multiple dog-focused accessories with a range called Honda Dog. One can add these accessories to make the car more personalised for them and their dogs. These accessories range from paw stickers to dog carriers.

This range by Honda not only provides a stylish touch to the car but also comes with a safety system. It offers designed seats depending on the size of the owners’ dog, door lining covers, protective mats and seat belts. A single lease that will prevent the owner's dog to jump out of the window costs ¥3,300 which is approximately around ₹2200.

The dog carrier that seamlessly fits in the seat makes it easy for the owner to keep their pets at a place while travelling. This can be easily cleaned and stored and costs about ¥25,300 that is around ₹17,000. The range also comprises a pet knob in three colours for the automatic gearbox, silicon paw stickers for the dashboard or the interiors and colourful paw key covers.

The user can also customise the exterior to show fellow drivers the extend of love one has for their dogs. One can replace the Honda logos located on the wheels with paw centre caps. The Honda dog sticker that can be put at the back of the car can complete the look if one goes for the entire range.

However, these accessories will be only available in Japan. In addition to this, the automaker has also launched a website that focuses on information about dogs which might come in handy for the dog lovers out there.