Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market

Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market

Thailand may soon consider offering subsidies between 70,000 baht ($2,145) and 150,000 baht depending on the type and model of vehicle.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 03:12 PM
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (REUTERS)

In order to promote adoption of electric vehicles and develop a market for these battery-powered mobility solutions, Thailand is considering a slew of incentives such as lower taxes and cash subsidies. The Southeast Asian nation is expecting that by offering the said incentives, it will be able to spur automakers to invest more and make the country a manufacturing hub for cleaner cars.

The country's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s cabinet may soon consider offering subsidies between 70,000 baht ($2,145) and 150,000 baht depending on the type and model of vehicle. Lower excise tax and import duties on completely built and partially built EVs will also be offered, as per a draft proposal from the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee, Bloomberg reported.

(Also read | In 2021, Lamborghini sold more cars in Thailand than India. But that may change)

As per the documents, the wider incentives for imports will last until 2025 when local production is expected to gain momentum. The tax breaks for EV companies will be offered on the condition that these companies produce the same number of vehicles or more by 2025 that they import in the preceding years.

Subsidies for imported EVs will be paid to local firms, which will in turn pass on the benefits to customers. If the companies are found to be breaching these rules later, they will lose all incentives.

Thailand is putting in efforts to retain its status as an automobile manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia as major carmakers globally are pivoting to electric vehicles. The country expects to get as much as 400 billion baht in investment in EV manufacturing over the coming years. Companies planning to build factories in Thailand include Toyota Motor, Foxconn Technology, Great Wall Motor and PTT Pcl.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 03:04 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts
Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts
Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market
Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market
Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country
Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models
Husqvarna Vektorr is second electric scooter from Bajaj factory: What to expect
Husqvarna Vektorr is second electric scooter from Bajaj factory: What to expect

