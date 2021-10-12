Home > Auto > News > Tesla's China-made car shipments rise even as general car sales slump
File photo: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
File photo: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)

Tesla's China-made car shipments rise even as general car sales slump

1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 05:11 PM IST Bloomberg

  • In China, the back-to-back gain in shipments suggests Tesla is moving on from a run of bad publicity.

  • The increase is in line with the broader trend for Tesla, which delivered a record 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter.

Tesla Inc. shipments of China-made cars to the local market rose for a second straight month in September, even as general auto sales declined. 

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker reported domestic shipments of 52,153 units last month, following a near-50% jump in August. The automaker exported 3,853 vehicles from its Shanghai factory, China’s Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-cross

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-presso

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-class

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.42 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-coupe

3982 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Bolero

1493 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 8.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

That meant Tesla’s total China shipments in September climbed 27% from August to 56,006.  

The increase is in line with the broader trend for the automaker, which delivered a record 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter. At last week’s annual shareholder meeting, Musk said Tesla’s Shanghai factory is now outproducing the Fremont, California plant. 

(Also read | Tesla's Germany factory to start producing vehicles as early as next month)

In China, the back-to-back gain in shipments suggests Tesla is moving on from a run of bad publicity, starting in April when a protest by a disgruntled owner at the Shanghai auto show went viral on social media. That was followed by a spate of crashes and regulatory scrutiny of safety and customer service issues, and more recently a driver successfully suing Tesla for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S.

(Also read | In Tesla vs California, EV giant is shifting its headquarters to Texas)

Overall retail sales of cars, sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles and minivans fell 17% in September from a year earlier to 1.61 million units, the PCA data showed. 

Deliveries of new-energy vehicles, which include EVs and plug-in hybrids, soared 202% from a year earlier to 334,000 units last month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 12 Oct 2021, 05:11 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue