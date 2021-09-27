Tesla rolls out Full Self Driving beta request button for owners

With FSD beta version, Tesla drivers will get early access to new features that have not been debugged yet such as ‘autosteer on city streets’ which enables drivers to automatically navigate around complex urban environments without moving the steering wheel. To put in simple words, the FSD beta is an unfinished version of the company's premium driver-assistance software, which it sells in the US for $10,000 upfront or $199 a month.

Main features of Tesla's FSD programme are its ability to automatically enable drivers to change lanes, navigate on highways, drive to a parking spot, drive out of a parking spot or even drive a small distance at a slow pace without anyone behind the wheel. However, Tesla and Musk have time and again clarified that the programme requires drivers to remain attentive to the road at all times and be prepared to take over driving at any time.