HT Auto
Home News Tesla recalls more than 5 lakh EVs in US to fix pedestrian warning sounds

Tesla recalls more than 5 lakh EVs in US to fix pedestrian warning sounds

Tesla has issued a recall of 5,78,607 electric vehicles in the United States as pedestrians are not able to hear the warning sound of the approaching electric car.Tesla has called back some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y and 2017-2022 Model 3 electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 03:36 PM
File photo of Tesla Model Y electric vehicles.
File photo of Tesla Model Y electric vehicles.

Tesla has recalled 5,78,607 electric vehicles in the United States as pedestrians are not able to hear the warning sound of the approaching car because of the loud music or other sounds played in the EV's Boombox feature, informed a US regulator.

According to a Reuters report, the EV major has issued a recall of some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 electric vehicles as the Boombox feature in these cars allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the EV is in motion and that may have created an obstruction in the Pedestrian Warning System sound.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said they fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on minimum sound requirements for EVs.

(Also read | Tesla wants to roll out ‘Chinese-style cars’. But what does that even mean?)

Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that will disable the Boombox functionality when the vehicle is in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes, stated the report. The EV company said it introduced the Boombox in December 2020, and NHTSA issued an information request in January 2021. There were several virtual meetings on the issue over subsequent months.

Following this, NHTSA upgraded an investigation into the issue in September, stated Tesla. In October, the electric automaker defended tests and rationale used to determine Boombox’s compliance, however, it ultimately agreed to a recall after two days of meetings last month.

(Also read | Tesla issuing recall of 26,000 vehicles due to heat pump failures)

Tesla has issued about 10 recalls in the US over the last four months including four recalls in the last two weeks. The EV company has come under increasing scrutiny from the NHTSA. Tesla has mentioned it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the vehicle alert issue that led to the latest recall.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 03:36 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EVs EV Electric vehicle Electric vehicles Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hero Electric announces new offers for its e-scooters
Hero Electric announces new offers for its e-scooters
India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note
India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note
Passenger vehicle sales continues to struggle due to chip crisis, down by 8%
Passenger vehicle sales continues to struggle due to chip crisis, down by 8%
Ola Electric Futurefactory completes one year: The journey so far
Ola Electric Futurefactory completes one year: The journey so far
Forget the stick: Top 10 affordable automatic cars in India
Forget the stick: Top 10 affordable automatic cars in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city