Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla seems to be planning to open an old-school drive-in, roller skates, and rock restaurant at one of its new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles. This is not the first time the idea has emerged as back in 2018, Tesla boss Elon Musk revealed the idea of building a 1950’s styled retro restaurant.

Tesla has even applied for building permits for a restaurant and Supercharger station at a location in Santa Monica. The project remained in a dormant phase for nearly three years until the automaker submitted new building applications in March 2021.

Tesla’s submitted plan doesn’t mention a restaurant, but it says that the place could become one of the biggest Supercharger stations in the world. Also, despite not mentioning the restaurant in the plan, the company’s CEO Elon Musk has said that the restaurant is still in the plans. And as many know he toys with ideas that often seem like jokes, but ends up being a reality.

In response to a Tweet, Elon Musk tweeted saying that a major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon, which would have 50s diner and 100 best movie clips playing too. This tweet of Musk has fueled the speculation further.