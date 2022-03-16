Tesla halts EV production in China amid Covid curbs: Report
Tesla has reportedly stopped work at its Shanghai facility in the wake of curbs announced in the city - and in many other parts of China - in order to arrest the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The Shanghai facility is a major base for Tesla from where it manufactures its electric vehicles, both for the local market as well as for exports to several European markets and Japan.
Trending CarsFind More Cars
The rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases in China - a new variant is being blamed - has cast a dark shadow over several cities once again. Tight restrictions and curbs have been enforced in cities like Shanghai, Changchun and Shenzen. A Reuters report, referring to an internal Tesla notice, has informed that the American EV giant has ordered a stop in work for two days. The factory, also called Gigafacgtory 3, is home to popular Tesla cars like Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.
China has reported more positive coronavirus cases this year than it did in all of 2021. Mass testing is being carried out in severely affected cities but daily way of life and factory production in many parts is now - and once again - stuttering.
Automakers here are likely to once again face hurdles. Toyota and Volkswagen are in separate joint ventures with local firm BYD and both brands have reported pause in production.