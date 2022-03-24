HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Electric Vehicles To Get Two New Paint Colours At Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the two new colours will be a special red with 13 layers of paint and a silver with around eight layers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 04:45 PM
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles used for representational purpose only

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker will introduce two new colours for its electric vehicles at its new Gigafactory in Berlin, where it has built the “most advanced paint shop in the world". During an event for the handing over of Germany-made Model Ys, Musk said that these colours will be a special red with 13 layers of paint and a silver with around eight layers, Electrek reported.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

For the last few years, Tesla has only offered a handful of color options. However, late last year, three new color options appeared in the Tesla app, hinting at potential new color options: Deep Crimson Multicoat, Abyss Blue Multicoat and Mercury Silver Metallic.

When Musk was asked about these colours during the Giga Berlin event, he responded that colors are always a challenge because when one thinks of a colour, it doesn't only need to be manufactured, but also needs to be serviced and fixed for 20 years. “We got to think, ‘What are we going to put the service team through?'" he was quoted as saying by Electrek.

(Also read | Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023)

However, despite these limitations, Musk reiterated that Tesla is going to be make new colors at the Gigafactory Berlin, starting with two colours. “We are going to make a very special red, which probably a lot of a people have seen. It’s like 13 layers of paint. And we will also have a silver with maybe eight layers. It’s also going to be special – kind of a liquid silver," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Musk personally oversaw the handing over of Made-in-Germany Model Ys to customers as the company officially started deliveries at its Gruenheide plant. This marks the start of the automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 04:41 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car Elon Musk
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

US Postal Service bets on electric power, but buys more of conventional vehicles
US Postal Service bets on electric power, but buys more of conventional vehicles
Maruti dismisses concerns on Suzuki directly investing in EV project
Maruti dismisses concerns on Suzuki directly investing in EV project
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till May 31: Details here
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till May 31: Details here
Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari
Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari
Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory
Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city