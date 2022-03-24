Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the two new colours will be a special red with 13 layers of paint and a silver with around eight layers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker will introduce two new colours for its electric vehicles at its new Gigafactory in Berlin, where it has built the “most advanced paint shop in the world". During an event for the handing over of Germany-made Model Ys, Musk said that these colours will be a special red with 13 layers of paint and a silver with around eight layers, Electrek reported.

For the last few years, Tesla has only offered a handful of color options. However, late last year, three new color options appeared in the Tesla app, hinting at potential new color options: Deep Crimson Multicoat, Abyss Blue Multicoat and Mercury Silver Metallic.

When Musk was asked about these colours during the Giga Berlin event, he responded that colors are always a challenge because when one thinks of a colour, it doesn't only need to be manufactured, but also needs to be serviced and fixed for 20 years. “We got to think, ‘What are we going to put the service team through?'" he was quoted as saying by Electrek.

However, despite these limitations, Musk reiterated that Tesla is going to be make new colors at the Gigafactory Berlin, starting with two colours. “We are going to make a very special red, which probably a lot of a people have seen. It’s like 13 layers of paint. And we will also have a silver with maybe eight layers. It’s also going to be special – kind of a liquid silver," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Musk personally oversaw the handing over of Made-in-Germany Model Ys to customers as the company officially started deliveries at its Gruenheide plant. This marks the start of the automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced.

