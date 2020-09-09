Tesla share price climbs, rebounding from Tuesday’s record plunge

Tesla share price climbs, rebounding from Tuesday’s record plunge1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 10:29 PM IST
Tesla share price stages some form of recovery a day after plummeted 21%.
Tesla Inc. shares rose on Wednesday, clawing back a fraction of the value it lost a day earlier when the electric-vehicle maker’s stock suffered its worst one-day decline in its history.
The car company led by Elon Musk plummeted 21% on Tuesday -- its biggest drop since going public in 2010 -- after it was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index Friday. The slump, which came amid a widespread selloff that saw tech firms leading the declines, wiped out $82 billion in Tesla’s market value.
The Nasdaq 100 Index was also recovering Wednesday, adding 2.2%. Tesla gained as much as 8.4% to $357.88 in New York. The stock has quadrupled this year. The company has overcome production snarls and posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. It also received a boost amid optimism for its Battery Day event later this month.
