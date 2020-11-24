Tata Motors continues to take digs at rivals whose cars have failed in safety crash tests. After targeting Hyundai's Grand i10 NIOS, Maruti's S-Presso, the target this time seems to be Maruti's WagonR.

Taking to Twitter, Tata Motors shared an image of a cart with one of its wheels broken, and wrote, "Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt." The deliberate capital R in the spelling of cart is a hint at Maruti's WagonR, which also secured poor ratings at Global NCAP's safety crash tests for Indian cars.

Earlier, Tata Motors appeared targeting the S-Presso from the country's largest car maker. On Twitter, it wrote, "Driving is #SeriouslyFun, only when you live it up with safety." There was also a photo with the tweet which showed a broken coffee mug and a message which reads - 'We don't break that easy'.

Recently, the global car safety rating agency Global NCAP shared results of a few Indian cars. Among them, Maruti's S-Presso, Hyundai's Grand i10 NIOS and Kia Motors' Seltos SUV fared poorly.

Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt.



Choose Tiago, the safest car in the segment, rated 4 stars by GNCAP.



Click on https://t.co/x9nKgE745s to book now.#Tiago #NewForever #SaferCarsForIndia pic.twitter.com/3k8Ughat0C — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 22, 2020





Earlier, Tata Motors' cars like Nexon and Altroz received five-star crash ratings from Global NCAP while Tiago, its entry-level offering, secured four stars previously.

Maruti WagonR underwent the Global NCAP crash test in 2019. The car had secured only 2-star ratings.

Despite all the jibes, Maruti Suzuki seems unfazed. After Tata Motors took a dig at the S-Presso, India's largest carmaker came up with its reply where it said that despite all such reports it remains 'India's favourite automobile brand'. Maruti Suzuki's official Twitter handle 'fought back' against the indirect jabs by Tata Motors' Twitter handle with its own take, saying "This claim is undisputed."

Global NCAP agency has recently taken up a campaign called Safe Cars for India, where it tests all Indian cars available in the market. Last year, Tata Motors and Mahindra were among the first carmakers to send their vehicles for safety crash tests.

Recently, Global NCAP shared a list of safest Indian cars rated between 2014 and 2019. Mahindra XUV300 SUV came up trumps on that list of cars. Four vehicles from Tata Motors - Altroz, Nexon, Togor and Tiago - were also rated as the safest Indian cars. While Altroz secured five-star ratings, the other three Tata Motors vehicles secured four-stars.