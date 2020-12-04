Tata Motors on Friday announced it had delivered as many as 26 electric buses which will now be a part of Mumbai's BEST public transport service. Underlining the emphasis of having cleaner options for mass transit, Tata Motors said that each of the 26 units have a capacity to seat 25 passengers and are airconditioned.

The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses were flagged off by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at a ceremony in Mumbai's Nariman Point. In all, the auto company will deliver 340 electric buses and this was the first batch.

Each bus has been especially fitted with a lifting mechanism for specially-abled commuters while offering the promise of comfort and convenience to all on board.

Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses across four Mumbai depots of – Backbay, Worli, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar.

The move to incorporate electric buses is in line with India's e-mobility vision and comes at a time when many feel that electric mobility in public transport options could pave the way for cleaner modes of inter and intra-city travel.

In this regard, cities like Mumbai and Delhi are poised to show the way forward. "Tata Motors’ global standards of manufacturing processes and vehicle development centres have helped in innovating and leading the electric mobility solutions from the front," said Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.