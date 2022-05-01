HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Aims To Bring Multiple Evs For Buyers Across Segments

Tata Motors aims to bring multiple EVs for buyers across segments

Tata Motors wants to cater to all kinds of customer segments, and their requirements at different affordability levels, body styles, feature levels and different levels of experience.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 03:05 PM
Tata Motors recently unveiled Tata Avinya electric car concept. 
Tata Motors recently unveiled Tata Avinya electric car concept. 
Tata Motors recently unveiled Tata Avinya electric car concept. 
Tata Motors recently unveiled Tata Avinya electric car concept. 

Tata Motors is planning to introduce a range of electric vehicles with varied price points with multiple body styles and features in order to offer a wide range of options to customers. Tata Motors recently introduced the Tata Avinya concept electric vehicle which is based on the company's new Pure EV third-generation architecture. Currently, the company leads the domestic electric passenger vehicle segment.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra has stated the company wants to cater to all kinds of customer segments, and their requirements at different affordability levels, body styles, feature levels and different levels of experience. He also added the company expects each of these product trims to hold a significant portion of the Indian market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Tata Motors registers 66% growth in April, sells 41,587 cars)

Tata Motors, which introduced an all-new electric vehicle architecture last week wants to bring in multiple advanced EVs starting from 2025. The Tata Avinya concept electric vehicle, based on the automaker's gen-three architecture, will come in multiple body styles. The new electric models will come with an enhanced range of over 500 km and above. They will also feature new-age technologies, software and artificial intelligence.

Bringing in a new generation EV architecture does not mean Tata Motors will pull off the previous generations. “All of these three-generation products will co-exist," added Chandra, PTI reported. The first generation electric vehicles like Nexon EV and Tigor EV were derived from existing products. These EVs offer a range of around 250 km.

(Also read | Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025)

Chandra also added Tata Motors is driving its electrification strategy following the government vision that EVs should account for 30 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales by 2030. “We would like to be much higher than that by the 2030 timeline. We exited March this year at 8 per cent penetration, and I am sure that by the end of this financial year, we will be in the double-digit. In the five year timeframe, we will be in the range of 20-25 per cent penetration," he added.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 03:05 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Tata Tigor EV EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Tata Avinya
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed:Transport Secy
Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed:Transport Secy
BMW may kill small petrol and diesel cars, blame it on tightening emission norms
BMW may kill small petrol and diesel cars, blame it on tightening emission norms
Tata Motors aims to bring multiple EVs for buyers across segments
Tata Motors aims to bring multiple EVs for buyers across segments
Another electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu, owner jumps off
Another electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu, owner jumps off
BMW to build the world's first CO2-free vehicle plant in Hungary: Details here
BMW to build the world's first CO2-free vehicle plant in Hungary: Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city