Suzuki Motorcycles India reports 18.7% YoY growth, sells 80,737 units in June'23

Suzuki Motorcycles India registered an overall sale of 80,737 units in June 2023. This amounts to an 18.7 per cent year-on-year growth in June 2023 as compared to June 2022. The manufacturer recently updated its line-up to comply with BS6 Stage 2 emission norms. Now Suzuki’s all domestic two-wheeler products can run on E20 fuel.

Suzuki currently has Gixxer, Gixxer SF and the V-Strom in its lineup. They also sell scooters such as Burgman Street, Access 125 and Avenis. Apart from these, there are some big bikes on sale as well. For instance, there is Katana, Hayabusa and the V-Strom 650XT.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues posting double-digit sales increase. This growth also shows robust demand for our products, not just in the domestic market but in overseas markets as well. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed customers and dealer partners for their unwavering support."

As of now, the manufacturer is working on launching the V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer in the Indian market. The test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted quite a few times on the Indian roads. It will be positioned between the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650.

The motorcycle comes with an all-new mill with a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output is not been revealed. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

Suzuki is using a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. This means that the manufacturer is focusing on V-Strom 800DE's off-road ability. The motorcycle uses wire-spoke wheels and tube-type tyres that have a semi-block pattern.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine

The motorcycle comes with ride-by wire, fuel injection, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Moreover, there is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers.

First Published Date: