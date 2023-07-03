A TSI petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox makes this new variant of the midsize sedan highly appealing
Priced at ₹16.19 lakh, Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG is the latest addition to the model's portfolio
It churns out 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque
The new variant returns 19.62 kmpl mileage
Volkswagen Virtus comes as the automaker's bet to those customers who seek affordable premiumness
The new variant is expected boost the sedan's sales in the coming months
This sedan sits in a segment that has witnessed a decline in recent past and has only a few competitors
Skoda Slavia is another potent model in the segment from VW's sibling brand
Honda City is one of the bestsellers in this segment