Volkswagen Virtus has received a new variant in India, GT DSG

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 03, 2023

A TSI petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox makes this new variant of the midsize sedan highly appealing

Priced at 16.19 lakh, Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG is the latest addition to the model's portfolio

It churns out 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque

The new variant returns 19.62 kmpl mileage

 Check product page

Volkswagen Virtus comes as the automaker's bet to those customers who seek affordable premiumness

The new variant is expected boost the sedan's sales in the coming months

This sedan sits in a segment that has witnessed a decline in recent past and has only a few competitors

Skoda Slavia is another potent model in the segment from VW's sibling brand

Honda City is one of the bestsellers in this segment
