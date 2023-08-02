Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever sales of 1,07,836 units in July

HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported sales figures of 1,07,836 units in July 2023. This figure includes 80,309 units sold in the domestic market and 27,527 units that were exported to the international markets in July 2023. This sales record translated to a year-on-year sales growth of approximately 41.5 per cent as compared to July 2022. This is the first time that Suzuki Motorcycle India has posted monthly sales of over a lakh.

Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.

Another important milestone that the manufacturer achieved is the rolling out of the 5 millionth Access 125 from its Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana. The Access 125 is an important product for Suzuki as it is getting popular in the 125 cc scooter segment. It competes against the Honda Activa 125, Hero Maestro 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125.

The Access 125 comes with a fuel-injected engine that produces 8.58 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 10 Nm. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. Depending on the variant, the scooter comes with a disc or drum brake on the front wheel. The rear wheel only gets a drum brake. The scooter comes with CBS as standard.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?.)

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "We are elated to have crossed 100K monthly sales mark in July. It is a testament to our commitment to our customers and their continued trust in the brand. These strong sales numbers reflect robust demand for our scooters and motorcycles in India and in the overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealer partners and our staff members who played a crucial role in achieving 100K monthly sales milestone."

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Activa 125 Access 125 Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Access 125

