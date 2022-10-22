Stolen in 1992, Mercedes recovered from under multi-million dollar mansion

A Mercedes convertible that was reported stolen way back in 1992 has been finally found - rather discovered - under a mansion in Silicon Valley's Atherton area in northern California. The Mercedes had been stolen in September of 1992 and was never found till now when landscapers were hard at work here.

According to an official police statement, the Mercedes car was found buried around five feet in the backyard of the said mansion which is estimated to be worth around $15 million. Associated Press reports that when discovered, it was found with bags of concrete inside. It is also reported that the mansion itself was built by a person called Johnny Lew who has had a serious criminal record which includes charges of murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. Lew did stay in this mansion in the 1990s and it is around this time period that he may have buried the said vehicle. His daughter has since confirmed that Lew died in 2015.

While it was suspected that human remains may also be found, none were reported till the time of this report. As for the vehicle itself, it has not been entirely excavated yet and once it is, further investigations would be carried out. The registration records, however, are being examined to determine the owner of the vehicle which was first reported missing in Palo Alto.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: