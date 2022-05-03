HT Auto
Home Auto News Stellantis To Own Mercedes And Bmw’s Car Sharing Venture

Stellantis to own Mercedes and BMW’s car-sharing venture

Mercedes-Benz and BMW came together in 2018 to combine their services to compete against mobility service providers such as Uber Technologies Inc.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 10:32 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Stellantis will buy the car-sharing venture called Share Now formed by Mercedes-Benz and BMW. According to a report by Bloomberg, Stellantis' Free2Move mobility brand has not revealed the price at which it is buying the service which has around 3.4 million customers in 16 European cities. The move is seen as a route to push the revenues as the automaker makes its transition towards electric vehicles. The Share Now service is the European market leader and has added longer-term rental options using vehicles like BMW MINI and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW came together in 2018 to combine their services to compete against mobility service providers such as Uber Technologies Inc. The aim was to save cost, however, both the premium German automakers' decision to sell the car-sharing service shows the hurdles in providing such a facility to earn profits without the requisite scale. Stellantis shared that since it has a broad presence in North America owing to Chrysler and Jeep, it will have better chances for car-sharing success. It will gradually replace the BMW and Mercedes Benz vehicles in its fleet with models from Stellantis brands, the company said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹ 44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Jeep, Citroen among latest carmakers to suspend production in Russia)

BMW and Mercedes-Benz started their car-sharing services in 2011 and 2008, respectively. In this way both the premium companies wanted younger buyers to get their hands on their respective vehicles and also keep up with changing mobility needs in cities. However, Share Now by Mercedes and BMW has been struggling to earn a significant profit.

Stellantis’s Free2Move Chief Executive Officer Brigitte Courtehoux said in the report the combined companies will aim to have entirely electrified fleets in Europe by 2030 and the same in the United States by 2035. Free2Move has around 2 million customers for its app-based parking, leasing and rental services. Over the 10 years, Stellantis aims to expand Free2move’s presence worldwide, by taking it to 15 million active users and also achieving net revenues of 2.8 billion euros.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 10:32 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz BMW BMW MINI Stellantis Mercedes-Benz A-Class Jeep
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Stellantis to own Mercedes and BMW’s car-sharing venture
Stellantis to own Mercedes and BMW’s car-sharing venture
In Pics: Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test review
In Pics: Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test review
Mercedes, BMW go back to basics with retreat from urban rentals
Mercedes, BMW go back to basics with retreat from urban rentals
Meet Tetsuba, a tastefully modified Honda H'Ness CB350 from Japan
Meet Tetsuba, a tastefully modified Honda H'Ness CB350 from Japan
Stellantis to spend $2.8 billion on its Canada fcatories to push EV goals
Stellantis to spend $2.8 billion on its Canada fcatories to push EV goals

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city