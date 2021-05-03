As lockdown-like restrictions have returned in India amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases, carmakers in India are back to offering help in the fight to break the chain. Besides offering financial aid, transport oxygen cylinders or even producing oxygen to mitigate crisis, carmakers are also actively promoting safety guidelines for their customers on social media.

Urging people to stay home at this hour of crisis, several carmakers have taken to social media to spread their messages. Most of these messages on social media has one broad advice: stay home, stay safe.

Hyundai India shared a list of things one can do at home while spreading the message 'Let's stay put and come back stronger'. Jeep India also advised people to stay home and said, "It's the best thing to do at the moment. Please stay home and stay safe." Similarly BMW India shared a message on social media platform urging people to "Make the world safer for yourself and your loved ones by staying indoors."