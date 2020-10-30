Special tyres for e-two-wheelers launched: All you need to know

Electric two-wheelers are expected to lead the charge of electric mobility in India and looking to bank on the momentum, Maxxis recently introduced special tyres which promise to compliment such products and enhance their operational range.

The M922F tubeless tyres from Maxxis claim to be lightweight and reduce energy consumption by up to 10% which helps in increasing the operational range of an electric vehicle. Backed by a 5+1 year warranty, the 12-inch-tyres are tailor-made for Indian road and weather conditions.

Maxxis states that the tread has circumferential grooves as well as lateral ones that work together to give a great grip. The tyres, therefore, claim to offer a smooth ride experience on wet as well as paved terrain. Longevity has also been given a special focus in this regard with tread wear brought down significantly.

Maxxis informs that it is looking at playing an increased role in India's shift to electric mobility and the M922F tubeless tyres are a step in that direction. "We are extremely glad to have developed these unique tyres, especially crafted for the electric two-wheelers in the Indian market," said Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head at Maxxis India. "With our specialised technical know-how, we feel that these tyres will be best suited for Indian topography."