HT Auto
Home Auto News Skoda Records Robust Sales In 2022, Delivers More Than 7 Lakh Vehicles Globally

Skoda records robust sales in 2022, delivers more than 7 lakh vehicles globally

Skoda announced that despite the challenging supply situation, it has managed to achieve record sales figures for 2022. It delivered 7,31,300 vehicles last year. The automaker pointed out that it observed a strong demand for its electric vehicle, Enyaq iV. Skoda Octavia remains the best-selling model followed by Kamiq and Kodiaq. The automaker's delivery in India also registered double growth.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 13:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The company delivered 7,31,300 vehicles but it still has high order backlog.
The company delivered 7,31,300 vehicles but it still has high order backlog.
The company delivered 7,31,300 vehicles but it still has high order backlog.
The company delivered 7,31,300 vehicles but it still has high order backlog.

Skoda informed that the automotive industry has been facing several hurdles which include ongoing semiconductor shortage, the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain issues, increasing energy and raw material prices and consistent geopolitical uncertainty. Though the company delivered 7,31,300 vehicles, it still has high order backlog. The demand for Enyaq iV EV increased by 20 per cent in 2022. Demand for its combustion models also remained high with Octavia taking the cherry on top of the cake.

Also Read : Skoda confirms first electric vehicle for India )

The carmaker also stated that it has been experiencing a positive growth rate in India as the figures suggest that it has almost more than doubled. Skoda said the growth rate in India has touched more than 128 per cent year on year. Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer said, “Despite these difficult times, our company is making steady progress thanks to an attractive and modern model portfolio comprising e-models and ICE cars." He also added that the situation in the current year will remain tense, however, the automaker remains cautiously optimistic.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
649 cc
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹1.87Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹1.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹2.9Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511*Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : New Skoda Kushaq, Slavia special editions planned in 2023: Petr Solc

Despite industrial hiccups, Skoda shared its expansion plans and how it is aiming to enter the Vietnamese market along with focusing on developing its electric portfolio. Skoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing Martin Jahn said, “the work on our e-offensive is in full swing. We’ll be launching three new all-electric models as early as 2026, with more to follow."

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 13:53 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda car sales Auto sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city