Skoda finally reveals its first EV offering for India
The Czechs will drive in its Enyaq iV electric SUV in the country in the next financial year
Skoda Enyaq iV is the brand's first global electric offering
The EV has been on test runs in India for some time now
Skoda Enyaq iV sits on 19-inch aero proteus alloy wheels
It is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform
The EV will come with a 77kWh battery pack which will power two electric motors
The interior sports a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
Skoda Enyaq iV promises to offer a range up to 545 km on a single charge