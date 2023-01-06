Skoda bringing in its electric power to India

Published Jan 06, 2023

Skoda finally reveals its first EV offering for India

The Czechs will drive in its Enyaq iV electric SUV in the country in the next financial year

Skoda Enyaq iV is the brand's first global electric offering  

The EV has been on test runs in India for some time now

Skoda Enyaq iV sits on 19-inch aero proteus alloy wheels 

It is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform

The EV will come with a 77kWh battery pack which will power two electric motors

The interior sports a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen  

Skoda Enyaq iV promises to offer a range up to 545 km on a single charge 
