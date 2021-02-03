Automotive bearing manufacturer SKF India, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its e-shop, an online store offering products from the automotive and industrial business for retail and industrial buyers.

As claimed by the company, the launch is in line with SKF's commitment to expanding its reach to customers across market segments and continuously providing unmatched customer experience, while further boosting the country's 'Digital India' initiative.

This online platform is claimed to be available 24/7 as a self-service online store and will provide direct access to SKF genuine and reliable products ranging from bearings and bearing units, housing, and accessories, greases, and other maintenance products, for both industrial and automotive segments. The auto component manufacturer also says that all the process industries, MSME's, traders, retailers, automotive aftermarket retailers, mechanics, and fleet owners will benefit from this wide range of products and solutions.

"We want to be the partner of choice for our customers and are committed to creating platforms that support the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners," said Manish Bhatnagar, MD of SKF India.

He also added, "The E-shop enables us to adapt to the changing customer buying preferences and supports our strategy of expanding reach in new markets while growing our presence in the existing segments. Hosting a wide range of products and solutions, the platform provides a reliable and seamless online experience to our existing and new customers."

(With inputs from ANI)