Auto component manufacturer BorgWarner has bagged the order to supply part-time transfer cases to Japanese car giant Nissan, for production of the latter’s Navara pick-up truck and Paladin SUV.

This is the first time, BorgWarner’s South Korean facility will supply transfer cases to Nissan.

The part-time transfer cases offer various operating ranges such as two-wheeler drive (2WD) high, four-wheeler drive (4WD) high and 4WD low.

A 2WD high range is generally used on the paved, dry roads. On the other hand, a 4WD high is used for extra traction on snow-covered slippery roads or whenever driving off-road on flat terrains. The 4WD low is used for driving off-road or when climbing or descending rough terrains.

As BorgWarner claims, its two-speed shift-on-the-fly transfer cases come with driver-selectable controls with an electric motor ensuring quick, smooth and accurate shifting between different drive modes.

The BorgWarner’s part-time transfer cases come with a die-cast aluminium case and cover for mass optimization and feature advanced sensing and functional safety qualities, which make the component suitable for use on both petrol and diesel-powered engines.

BorgWarner also claims that its transfer case provides improved noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance for better drivability regardless of the terrain. Also, it ensures speedy drive mode shifting within 0.7 seconds or less and range shifting in one second or less.

Commenting on the contract, Volker Weng, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Transmission Systems, said, “With our experience in the development of all-wheel drive solutions, we are able to provide a part-time transfer case that enables improved vehicle dynamics and performance. This is our first collaboration with Nissan in this area and we look forward to supporting their business goals by delivering exceptional technology, quality and value."