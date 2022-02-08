Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency

Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency

The new motor on Simple One electric scooter can produce 72 Nm of torque, which Simple Energy claims is not the highest in the segment.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 03:14 PM
File photo of Simple One electric scooter (L) and the upgraded motor (R).

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy has upgraded the motor for its flagship scooter - Simple One, which is scheduled to be delivered to customers June onwards. The new motor helps boost the performance of the scooter by offering better efficiency and thermal management.

The new motor is an upgrade to the already existing high-spec motor, both produced by the company itself, making it the only electric scooter OEM to develop or manufacture its own motors in the country.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new motor can produce 72 Nm of torque, which Simple Energy claims is not the highest in the segment and has never been achieved on a form factor of this compact size.

The new motor setup allows the scooter to house a large 4.8 kWh battery pack, providing a range of over 200 kilometres. “Upgrade on efficiency and performance of the motor is the key to a perfect EV… We are certain that the end consumer will be thrilled to experience it," said, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, of Simple Energy.

(Also read | Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021)

The company has said that the higher level of vertical integration in the motor allows Simple One to attain an unmatched efficiency of 96%, allowing users to ride without the worry of range. Further, the development of motor in-house from the ground up will also help accelerate future product development. The upgraded motor has also been patented and the team spent over two years in extensive R&D to make the electric scooter best in class.

Simple One delivers over 200 km of range in Eco mode, offers a 0-40 kmph acceleration in under 2.85 seconds, a top speed of 105 kmph, a large boot with a capacity of 30 litres and a powerful 8.5 kW motor. Bookings for the electric scooter are open for a price of 1,947.

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 03:13 PM IST
TAGS: Simple One electric scooter EVs EV electric mobility Simple Energy
Related Stories
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report
01 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki expects car production to improve as chip supply perks up
06 Feb 2022
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights
03 Feb 2022
Aston Martin DBX707 debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV with 697 hp
02 Feb 2022
Renault crosses 8 lakh sales milestone in India, Kwid gives bulk of thrust
08 Feb 2022
Tesla cut steering component of some EVs to meet goals amid chip crisis: Report
08 Feb 2022
Honda Vario 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Spec comparison
05 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS