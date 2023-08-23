Other lights help others to check a cars position and its moves, while headlamps help the driver to see the road ahead
Often the headlamps don't provide necessary illumination, which jeopardies the safety
Here are few useful tips to follow to ensure optimum performance of car headlamps
Clean the headlamps regularly to avoid build up of dust, grime and mud
Replace the old headlamps with new ones as and when necessary
Upgrade the halogen bulbs with LED or HID lights for better illumination
Headlamps must be properly aligned to ensure optimum illumination
Use auxiliary lighting alongside headlamps and fog lights for more illumination
Ensure electrical systems of the car including the battery and wiring is in perfect condition