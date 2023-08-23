Car headlamps is the primary source of illumination for a driver ensuring safe driving in dark conditions

Other lights help others to check a cars position and its moves, while headlamps help the driver to see the road ahead

Often the headlamps don't provide necessary illumination, which jeopardies the safety

Here are few useful tips to follow to ensure optimum performance of car headlamps

Clean the headlamps regularly to avoid build up of dust, grime and mud

Replace the old headlamps with new ones as and when necessary

Upgrade the halogen bulbs with LED or HID lights for better illumination

Headlamps must be properly aligned to ensure optimum illumination

Use auxiliary lighting alongside headlamps and fog lights for more illumination

Ensure electrical systems of the car including the battery and wiring is in perfect condition
