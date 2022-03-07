HT Auto
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far

Yulu's battery charging and swapping network uses Machine Learning (ML) alongside AI to predict and fulfill battery requirements across its network. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 02:12 PM
Shared electric mobility platform Yulu on Monday announced that it has achieved more than three-million EV battery swaps till date. With this, the company claims to have become the country's largest Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) operator through its Max Network - an AI-powered battery charging and swapping network.

The company, at present, has a fleet of over 10,000 electric vehicles on the country's roads with its operations being powered by the technology-based Max Network.

 It is working on growing its Max Network with a plan of reaching a fleet of 100,000 electric vehicles by the end of 2022. The company aims to enable three-million battery swaps every month, going forward.

(Also read | How battery swapping policy can be the panacea for electric vehicle pain points?)

Yulu's battery charging and swapping network uses Machine Learning (ML) alongside AI to predict and fulfill battery requirements across its network. This is done based on demand patterns and trends, ensuring that there is uninterrupted availability of  energy to its users. 

Over the last three years, the company has invested in building its product, technology and charging and swapping ecosystem for shared usage of mobility. To decide the locations of its Max stations, Yulu leverages its core mobility data so as to provide an accessible network of battery swapping stations to customers. 

(Also read | Honda partners with HPCL for battery swapping stations at retail stores in India)

The company is also working on the process of opening up its Max network to cater to EVs from other brands as well in order to help accelerate the country's electrification process for both personal and shared mobility.  “Yulu has always thought of mobility and energy together, and hence has focused on building both of these in tandem, right from the start," said Amit Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Yulu.

Gupta also highlighted that the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2022 Union Budget about framing a policy for battery swapping will be a significant move for the industry. “Yulu hopes to collaborate with (government) to create a policy roadmap that will help accelerate and scale up the infrastructure for EVs and shared mobility in the country," he added.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 02:09 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

