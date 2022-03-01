Honda partners with HPCL for battery swapping stations at retail stores in India

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, Honda's new subsidiary for battery sharing service, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) commercial agreement to collaborate to provide battery sharing services in the latter's retail outlets in major cities across the country. The automaker last year in October declared its plans to begin battery sharing service in the country beginning with electric three-wheelers through its new subsidiary.

Honda has aimed to start its battery service from Bengaluru in the first half of this year. It plans to set up a robust network of battery swap stations at strategic locations. Following this, the company has plans to expand to other major cities in a phased manner. Starting with a focus on electric three-wheelers, the company also has plans to branch out to electric two-wheelers. Honda shared for this, it is developing ties with multiple OEMs in various applications.

Introducing this service with three-wheelers, Honda explained these battery swapping service stations will help autorickshaw drivers as they can easily swap a discharged battery with a fully charged one without wasting time. Hence, they will not miss out on business opportunities, shared Honda. The use of this service will significantly reduce drivers’ initial cost to purchase EVs as well as reduce the worry about running out of batteries.

President and CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India, Kiyoshi Ito said he is looking forward to a long partnership between both companies to bring reliable and customer-centric battery sharing service in India. Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning and Business Development, HPCL, Rajnish Mehta added this partnership is instrumental to HPCL's commitment to becoming a net-zero company by 2040.

