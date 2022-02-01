Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home News Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales

In its 30 months of sales operation in the country, Kia has managed to sell close to 3.9 lakh units.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 04:34 PM
Kia Seltos grabbed a place among the top ten best-selling cars of the month of January.

Kia India has registered a 1.4% year-on-year growth in its total sales in January over the same period last year. The company sold 19,319 units last month, solidifying its position as one of the country's top five selling carmakers. Kia Seltos was the highest contributor to the sales figure with 11,483 units, grabbing a place among the top ten best-selling cars of the month.

In its 30 months of sales operation in the country, Kia has managed to sell close to 3.9 lakh units. The company anticipates that the supply chain constraint will continue until early 2022, but it hopes to tackle the situation with careful planning and market estimation, thus keeping production stable to meet the current market trends. However, the automaker expects that the semiconductor crisis will start showing signs of recovery in the second quarter.

(Also read | Kia Carens first-drive review: Sporty in parts, sober at large)

Kia is now gearing up to launch its fourth product in the country, after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The Korean carmaker recently rolled out the first unit of the three-row vehicle from its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle was booked by nearly eight thousand customers in the first 24 hours since the reservation window was opened. “The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens, receiving a record response," said Hardeep Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India.

Carens is an India-specific model which was first showcased to the world in December and will compete in the sub Rs20 lakh, three-row vehicle market with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 as its main rivals. “We are confident that introduction of our three-row recreational vehicle the Kia Carens will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive industry," Brar added.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 04:34 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Seltos Kia Carens
