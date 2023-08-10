Royal Enfield launches riding jacket made up of 100% recycled material: Details

Royal Enfield has launched a new riding jacket in the Indian market. It is called Streetwind Eco and what is special about it is that is made up of 100% recycled materials such as recycled polyester shell fabric, recycled polyester mesh fabric and recycled nylon Cordura. The manufacturer also repurposed 75 plastic pet bottles for one single jacket. The Streetwind Eco is priced at ₹5,950.

As the name suggests, the Streetwind Eco is a ventilated mesh jacket for summer use. The design consists of 90 per cent mesh for airflow. Despite being a lightweight jacket, it comes with newly launched Ergo Pro Tech CE level 2 armour.

It passes the latest CE 2 standards even under different conditions like ambient, wet, hot, and cold temperatures and their 3D construction ensures a perfect fit for the human body's impact zones. The shoulder and elbow armours are contoured to provide a snug fit at the joints, allowing for comfortable movement without any discomfort. Moreover, the design considers easy integration into jackets and trousers, making it convenient for the riders. To promote breathability, multiple vents are incorporated into the design, ensuring the rider's skin remains cool and comfortable. Royal Enfield is using a Hexa pattern, with strategically placed grooves which enhances the flexibility of the armours.

Commenting on the launch, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “Central to Royal Enfield's philosophy is the commitment to leave every place better. Our comprehensive approach to sustainability is not only limited to our products, but extends to vendors, manufacturing, and collaborations ensuring that the entire supply chain is environment friendly. Having developed an apparel and gear portfolio that caters to riders regardless of terrain, weather conditions, or destinations, we are charting the way to a more sustainable future. With the launch of The Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket, we aim to set new benchmarks that look ahead, towards a promising and eco-conscious future in the segment."

First Published Date: