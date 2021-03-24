Home > Auto > News > Royal Enfield partners with Knox for new CE certified riding gears

Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced the launch of its new riding and protective gears in collaboration with Knox. Both the iconic brands have come together to introduce a range of high protection, accessible riding gear, and CE-certified external knee-guard called Conqueror.

The Chennai-based motorcycle maker announced that the new launch is part of the long-term collaboration in line with its commitment to provide protection, comfort and aesthetically designed riding gears.

Royal Enfield first announced its collaboration with Knox two years back in order to come up with a new range of riding gear - riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. As an extension of the same partnership, both the brands have now come together to launch CE certified level 2 external knee guard built with Knox’s microlock protection.

The newly introduced Conqueror knee guard, riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Knox armours are now available for sale at the Royal Enfield's official dealerships, online store, Amazon and select central and shoppers stop outlets.

Commenting on the collaboration with Knox, Puneet Sood, Head - Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, "At Royal Enfield, ensuring a ‘safe’ and a ‘pure riding experience’ for our riders is at the centre of our product strategy. Our alliance with Knox is a testimony of our dedication to provide a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life."

Pricing for the newly introduced gears:

Knee Guard:

  • Conqueror CE Level 2 certified knee guard priced at 3950

CE Certified Gloves:

● Intrepid priced at 2250

● Cragsman priced at 3100

● Bravado priced at 3300

● Blizzard priced at 3750

● Roadbound priced at 3750

● Stalwart priced at 3950

● Striker priced at 3950

● Vamos priced at 4200

● Stout priced at 4500

Riding Jackets with Knox armours:

● Streetwind V2 priced at 4950

● Windfarer priced at 6950

● Explorer V3 priced at 8950 - CE certified

