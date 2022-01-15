HT Auto
Home Auto News Retro-looking Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto makes debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

Retro-looking Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto makes debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

The one-off custom Nissan Z Proto gets retro-styled black wheels wrapped in vintage tyres, featuring white lettering to mimic the Z432R race car.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 03:54 PM
The one-off custom Nissan Z Proto is finished in a striking orange colour, inspired from the Z432R.
The one-off custom Nissan Z Proto is finished in a striking orange colour, inspired from the Z432R.

Nissan showcased the 2023 Fairlady Z Customized Proto at the Tokyo Auto Salon, alongside the original Z Proto and its prototype version. In Japan, the Nissan Z takes on the ‘Fairlady' badge but is the same new turbocharged coupe that'll be sold in the US.

Nissan will produce 240 units of the new Z in the Proto spec that is finished in yellow with a black roof, bronze-colored wheels, and yellow brake calipers, just like the Z Proto concept version.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Mechanically, the new Z sources power from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine that produces 400 horsepower at 6400 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque all the way from 1600 to 5200 rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

(Also read | Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices)

The one-off custom Z Proto is finished in a striking orange colour, inspired from the Z432R. Apart from its attractive paint scheme, the custom Z Proto also shares connection with its 1970s ancestor given its assortment of black accents and a split front grille. These can be noticed on the hood, side profile, roof, and also at the back. Additionally, the vehicle gets retro-styled black wheels wrapped in vintage tyres, featuring white lettering to mimic the Z432R race car. Nissan says the car was made to honor the Z's heritage and to "gauge customer and fan interest for potential future accessory offerings", Car and Driver reported.

The sports car's silhouette features subtle overfenders at both axles and orange brake calipers in body-matching tones as well as the outline of the wheel's center cap. There is also a spoiler mounted on the tailgate, just like the 2023 Z in the hotter Performance trim, but slightly larger and with more of those black accents. Adding to the vehicle's appeal is the custom exhaust with a unique design for the dual finishers.

 

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 03:54 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Z Proto Nissan Fairlady Z Nissan
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This city begins bike ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
This city begins bike ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function
Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function
Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality
Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
Recap 2021: Top 10 most-searched car brands in the world
Recap 2021: Top 10 most-searched car brands in the world

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city