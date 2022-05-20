Renault unveils Scenic Vision concept car with electric & hydrogen powertrain 

Renault's new concept car called Scenic Vision comes with a risk assessment interface that provides personalised health advice to the driver such as heart rate, fatigue etc.

Renault introduced its concept car called Scenic Vision at the ChangeNOW summit in Paris. Renault stated that the all-new Scenic Vision concept car new path for more sustainable, safe and inclusive mobility as it is based on Renault's sustainable development strategy that encompasses the environment, safety and inclusion. The Scenic Vision concept has an eco-design which means Renault has used 70 per cent recycled materials. The process of upscaling also includes several closed loops, informed Renault.

About 95 per cent of the Renault Scenic Vision concept car is recyclable, including the battery. The floor of the vehicle has been made of agglomerating plastic scraps from sources like milk bottles, plastic pipes, etc. About 30 per cent of the plastic of the new concept car is biosourced. The vehicle's fittings have been developed using recycled carbon from the aeronautical industry. The tyres have been sourced from a GNSPR member manufacturer. Renault has abandoned leather and has replaced it with 100 per cent recycled low carbon polyester while the fuel cell tank is made of carbon fibre from recycled paper waste.

(Also read | Reanult to bring its Mobilize brand into this country next year )

The all-new Renault Scenic Vision concept vehicle features a hybrid electric and hydrogen powertrain that aims to reduce downtime related to energy recharging. The concept car has zero-emission in production and is in use with a 75 per cent smaller carbon footprint than a conventional battery-based EV. The mixed powertrain, based on H2-Tech technology, comes with a 16kW fuel cell and battery with a 40 kWh capacity. This technology is based on the range extender technology, which makes the concept car possible to carry a battery that is twice as light, for the same range.

Onboard technologies such as a camera system that has been integrated into the front of the concept vehicle to enlarge the driver's field of vision by 24 per cent by retransmitting the immediate environment on a screen and a risk assessment interface that helps to anticipate last-minute stressful situations promise to reduce the number of accidents by 70 per cent. This system shows up a driver's possible lack of attention and gives personalised advice to continuously improve driving habits. It also provides personalised health advice to the driver through analysing the data collected by cameras and connected sensors placed inside the cabin such as heart rate, fatigue, etc.

First Published Date: