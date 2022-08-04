Priority delivery for Onam customers, up to ₹60,000 off on Tata Motors cars

Tata Motors is ringing in festive celebrations and has announced offers of up to ₹60,000 on its range of car models for customers in Kerala as part of Onam celebrations. Tata Motors has also informed of priority deliveries for Onam customers while also collaborating with leading lending organizations for attractive finance-related schemes.

Tata Motors has outlined that its popular SUV models like Harrier and Safari will carry benefits of up to ₹60,000 as part of the planned Onam celebrations. Premium hatchback Tigor and compact hatchback Tiago both carry benefits of up to ₹25,000. Additionally, Tigor compact sedan has benefits of up to ₹20,000.

Underlining that the state of Kerala is a key market for Tata Motors, Rajan Amba - Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited, underlined how these steps will further elevate customer experience. “All our efforts towards enhancing customer experience have resulted in a customer retention rate of over 72%, the highest in the country. We are elated to celebrate Onam with our customers and we have introduced attractive offers for our customers," he said. "Kerala is a big market for Hatch and SUVs and we have been able to establish our leadership in sub-segments by offering products that resonate well with the evolving needs of customers. Our products like Tiago, Punch and Nexon are among the top 10 highest selling cars in Kerala. We are confident that the festive season will bolster our sales performance in the state and we aim to grow in excess of 40% over Q2 FY22, in this region."

Kerala was the second-best performing market for Tata Motors within the overall country figures last year. While newer models are reportedly gaining traction, the company has also expanded its sales network to over 100 outlets and service stations to over 50.

