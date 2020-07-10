Porsche's new concept store combines physical and digital experiences

Porsche has opened a new concept store in Milan's CityLife Shopping District, designed to offer visitors a unique and inspiring digital brand experience. The pilot project is called 'Porsche@CityLife'.

Porsche says the concept store is neither a dealership nor a car display area, but rather an innovative multi-channel store concept focusing on individual experience of the brand and its products and services. "The store has been designed with a focus on new target groups," Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche Italia, explains.

The concept store allows visitors to choose the experience they prefer, depending on whether they are just curious to know more about the Porsche brand or are looking for concrete product information in order to buy a car. Several extra-large screens inside and outside the store show videos of the brand's history, the newest models in the range and its motorsport successes, in order to give an immersive experience.

The concept store focuses on digital experience, while combining it with the physical sales channel.

While one can touch and feel the cars, there is also a digital configurator that lets visitors create their dream Porsche by choosing the color, interior and accessories that suits their desires best. A Leasing Calculator tool lets customers adapt the leasing services as per their needs.

There are Porsche specialists at the store who advise customers.

The concept store focuses on digital experience, while combining it with the physical sales channel. The Italian pilot project is a part of Porsche’s multi-channel strategy. “We want to appeal people that are not necessarily familiar with the automotive sector and our products, but are attracted by other aspects of our brand, such as design, technology, and sustainability," says Innocenti.