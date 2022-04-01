Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Porsche, Holoride Launch In Car Virtual Reality Feature In Moving Vehicle

Porsche, holoride launch in-car virtual reality feature in moving vehicle 

Porche has partnered with holoride to launch a pilot program of in-car virtual reality at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM
This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games. (Porsche)

Porche collaborated with entertainment-technology start-up holoride to set up an in-car virtual reality feature by connecting real-time physical feedback inside a moving vehicle to content in a VR headset. Through this passengers of the car can experience an immersive journey like travelling to outer space where the sound and visual effects will be adopted by the movement of the car. Porsche is launching this pilot project at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

To get this feature up and going, holoride will use driving data from a Porsche Cayenne, such as steering, accelerating and braking, to adapt the experience that will match the movement of the car. This approach will enable to reduce motion sickness by matching what passengers see and feel with almost no latency.

(Also read | Porsche plans to build its own electric vehicle charging network)

This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through this, passengers will find themselves boarding a spaceship around a group of recruits that form the Earth Alliance and will be tasked with a fight against an alien opponent.

(Also read | Porsche 911 EV could get a solid-state battery, likely to launch by 2030: Report)

Director, Strategy and Digital Business, at Porsche Cars North America Zabih Aria said the joint pilot between Porsche and holoride is a strong catalyst for experiences in a digital future. “The new installation in our Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles is the next step in our partnership, which we intend to continue in the future," added Aria. Co-founder and CEO of holoride Nils Wollny said, “We are excited to offer a new type of attraction to automotive and entertainment-savvy audiences in the greater Los Angeles area. This attraction is a perfect example of how automotive experience centres are transforming into exciting destinations that the whole family can enjoy and where no one is left out."

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Cayenne Porsche holoride Virtual reality
