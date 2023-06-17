Aehra sedan is an upcoming electric car that will challenging Porcshe Taycan

Published Jun 17, 2023

The sleek electric sedan concept has been designed by Italian EV startup named Aehra

The EV is slated to launch in 2026 and upon arrival, it will compete with Porsche Taycan

The design of Aehra EV looks like inspired from Lamborghini supercars

The pure electric sedan shares its design philosophy with its SUV sibling, which is the first model from Aehra

Besides the sleek LED lights at front and rear, the scissor doors too grab attention

It runs on mammoth wheels wrapped with meaty high performance tyres

Despite sharing design language with Aehra SUV, it gets distinctive front and rear profiles

The sedan promises to run more than 800 km on a single charge

It draws energy from a 120 kWh battery pack paired with 800 hp tri-motor AWD powertrain shared with the Aehra SUV
