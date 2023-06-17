The sleek electric sedan concept has been designed by Italian EV startup named Aehra
The EV is slated to launch in 2026 and upon arrival, it will compete with Porsche Taycan
The design of Aehra EV looks like inspired from Lamborghini supercars
The pure electric sedan shares its design philosophy with its SUV sibling, which is the first model from Aehra
Besides the sleek LED lights at front and rear, the scissor doors too grab attention
It runs on mammoth wheels wrapped with meaty high performance tyres
Despite sharing design language with Aehra SUV, it gets distinctive front and rear profiles
The sedan promises to run more than 800 km on a single charge
It draws energy from a 120 kWh battery pack paired with 800 hp tri-motor AWD powertrain shared with the Aehra SUV