HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche Plans To Build Its Own Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Porsche plans to build its own electric vehicle charging network

Porsche will also continue its partnership with third-party charging companies such as Ionity and Electrify America.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2022, 08:51 AM
File photo of Porsche Taycan being charged
File photo of Porsche Taycan being charged
File photo of Porsche Taycan being charged
File photo of Porsche Taycan being charged

Sports carmaker Porsche will start building its own proprietary global network of electric vehicle charging stations from next year, the company said during its annual meeting, TechCrunch reported. The announcement is a departure from the carmaker's initial strategy to rely on partnerships with other companies for the charging infrastructure.

The company's first charging stations will be located in areas with high demand of EV charging such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
₹ 1.5 Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.27 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.53 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company's plan to build its own charging network comes as it looks to expand its EV portfolio beyond the Taycan, by adding at least two more models by 2015 - the Macan and 718.

The company executives, during the annual meeting provided details about these charging stations. Porsche aims to go beyond just providing the basic facility of EV charging as it looks to add amenities such as a lounge where customers might sit and sip coffee or work while their cars' batteries recharge. “It’s not just about charging, it’s also to get more convenience in the direction of our customers," the company's deputy chairman and member of the executive board, Lutz Meschke said.

(Also read | Porsche aims for over 80% of new vehicle sales to be fully-electric by 2030)

Porsche initially aims to focus on the European market and is considering expanding the charging network to China and the US so as to offer special service and support the public charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the company will also continue its partnership with third-party charging companies. It has an established partnership with Ionity in Europe and Electrify America and Electric Canada in North America.

Currently, Tesla is the only brand that owns and operates its own proprietary fast-charging Supercharger network, and this has certainly helped the EV maker's case. So having a proprietary network will also give Porsche an upper hand in control its customer experience and ease the operability of its EVs for customers.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 08:51 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Taycan Porsche Macan Porsche 718 electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV battery EV charging
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz partners skateboard company to launch four one-off art cars
Mercedes-Benz partners skateboard company to launch four one-off art cars
Porsche plans to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Porsche plans to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Waymo ready to remove safety drivers from its autonomous cars in San Francisco
Waymo ready to remove safety drivers from its autonomous cars in San Francisco
Cab, taxi drivers demand subsidised fuel, removal of MCD toll tax in Delhi
Cab, taxi drivers demand subsidised fuel, removal of MCD toll tax in Delhi
Lamborghini can make up for lost sales in Russia through other markets, says CEO
Lamborghini can make up for lost sales in Russia through other markets, says CEO

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city