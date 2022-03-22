Porsche plans to build its own electric vehicle charging network

Sports carmaker Porsche will start building its own proprietary global network of electric vehicle charging stations from next year, the company said during its annual meeting, TechCrunch reported. The announcement is a departure from the carmaker's initial strategy to rely on partnerships with other companies for the charging infrastructure.

The company's first charging stations will be located in areas with high demand of EV charging such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The company's plan to build its own charging network comes as it looks to expand its EV portfolio beyond the Taycan, by adding at least two more models by 2015 - the Macan and 718.

The company executives, during the annual meeting provided details about these charging stations. Porsche aims to go beyond just providing the basic facility of EV charging as it looks to add amenities such as a lounge where customers might sit and sip coffee or work while their cars' batteries recharge. “It’s not just about charging, it’s also to get more convenience in the direction of our customers," the company's deputy chairman and member of the executive board, Lutz Meschke said.

Porsche initially aims to focus on the European market and is considering expanding the charging network to China and the US so as to offer special service and support the public charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the company will also continue its partnership with third-party charging companies. It has an established partnership with Ionity in Europe and Electrify America and Electric Canada in North America.

Currently, Tesla is the only brand that owns and operates its own proprietary fast-charging Supercharger network, and this has certainly helped the EV maker's case. So having a proprietary network will also give Porsche an upper hand in control its customer experience and ease the operability of its EVs for customers.

