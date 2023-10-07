HT Auto
Home Auto News Popular Tamil Youtuber Ttf Vasan's Driving License Suspended For Next 10 Years. Here's Why

Popular Tamil YouTuber's driving license suspended for next 10 years. Here's why

By: ANI
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM
Popular Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan's driving license has been suspended for the next ten years. Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu disqualified Vasan's driving license till October 5, 2033, as he committed "the offences under Section 19 (1) (d) and (f)."

Bike Stunt
This stock photo has been used for representational purpose only.
Bike Stunt
This stock photo has been used for representational purpose only.

TTF Vasan was arrested on September 19 in a case filed by the Baluchetty Chatram police for driving a two-wheeler in a fast, careless, and dangerous manner on the Chennai-Vellore highway in the Thamal area near Kanchipuram. The Kanchipuram court has already rejected the bail plea filed by TTF Vasan, who is lodged in Puzhal Jail.

In this case, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of TTF Vasan seeking bail. In that petition, it has been stated that while the cattle were crossing the road at a moderate speed, the wheel of the vehicle lifted as the cattle suddenly braked, and if the brakes were not applied, there would have been a danger to the cattle and his life. Also, he requested to be granted bail as he was injured in the accident and could not get proper treatment in jail and as the sores are getting worse, he needs to be treated in a private hospital. He stated in the petition that he is innocent, not involved in any crime, and will abide by the conditions imposed by the court. However, the Madras High Court refused to grant bail to Vasan.

Vasan has a significant following on social media platforms, particularly YouTube, where he posts videos of bike stunts, racing, wheelies, etc., on public roads.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST
