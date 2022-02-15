HT Auto
Home News PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years

PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years

Ford, Tata Motors, Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra are among 20 companies selected for incentives under the PLI scheme for the auto sector.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 09:20 AM
PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh additional jobs in 5 years. (File photo) (Bloomberg)
PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh additional jobs in 5 years. (File photo) (Bloomberg)

The Centre's Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme, which recently picked 20 carmakers for incentives, is likely to generate around 7.5 lakh jobs in the auto and auto component sector in the next five years. An official in Heavy Industry ministry said that the scheme will lead to incremental production worth 2,31,500 crore.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Centre's PLI scheme aims to boost the production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles in India. Under the scheme, incentives are applicable for determining sales of advanced automotive technology products, including vehicles and components manufactured in India from April 2022 onwards for a period of five years.

Ford, Tata Motors, Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra are some of the key names among 20 carmakers selected for incentives under the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector. These carmakers have been approved under the Champion Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Incentives scheme.

Arun Goel, Secretary in the Heavy Industry Ministry, told news agency PTI, "The 20 companies we selected have committed an investment of more than 45,000 crore. So as per our scheme target, our scheme is of 25,938 crore, so we expect this will lead to incremental production of 2,31,500 crore."

Goel said that the scheme aims to promote local manufacturing. The emphasis on Made in India comes with the condition that at least 50 per cent of production should be local and include the micro, small and medium enterprises. "So, if somebody is importing cars from outside India and just screwing them up here, assembling them, he will not get benefits under the scheme. He has to produce at at least 50 per cent in India in terms of value addition," Goel added.

As a result, revenue for the MSMEs are also expected to increase leading to job creation. "So we are estimating 7.5 lakh additional jobs to be created in India as a result of this scheme in the next five years," the secretary said.

The 20 applicants selected also include heavy commercial vehicle manufacturers like Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, PCA Automobiles India, Pinnacle Mobility Solutions and Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

Under the two-wheeler and three-wheeler category, Centre has picked Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio Vehicles and TVS Motor for the PLI scheme. Axis Clean Mobility, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions, Elest, Hop Electric Manufacturing, Ola Electric Technologies, and Powerhaul Vehicle have been picked under the new Non-Automotive Investor (OEM) category.

A total of 115 companies had filed their application under the PLI scheme for automobile and auto component industry which was notified on September 23, 2021.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 09:20 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Tata Motors Suzuki Hyundai Kia Mahindra Ashok Leyland Eicher Motors Bajaj Auto Hero MotoCorp Piaggio Vehicles TVS Motor Ola Electric
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years
PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years
Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India
Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India
Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future
Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future
Tesla under scanner in South Korea, probe into possible exaggerated ads starts
Tesla under scanner in South Korea, probe into possible exaggerated ads starts
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city