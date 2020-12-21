One state. Four-hour checking. 65 criminals nabbed. 67 stolen vehicles recovered

In just four hours of a special vehicle-checking drive recently, Bihar Police reportedly nabbed as many as 65 criminals - many of them absconding, and recovered around 67 stolen or looted cars in the process. The drive was launched in a bid to check on the rising number of incidents involving vehicles used for kidnapping, looting dacoity, among other such nefarious acts.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, 67 stolen or looted vehicles were recovered during the checking drive and a mammoth 3,570 litres of illegal liquor - Bihar is a dry state - were recovered, along with 159 kilos of contraband and ₹92,000 in cash from the possession of the nabbed criminals.

It is also reported that the special drive was specifically launched to check vehicles in 38 districts in the state. The vehicles were halted, inspected while the drivers and occupants were asked for their details.

Bihar has a high crime record and in many instances, vehicles - more than firearms - become the main weapon used to carry out illegal acts. This is especially true in the case of grab-and-get kidnapping cases or to transport illegal substances from one location to another.



