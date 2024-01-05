Noida Police launches road safety campaign, issues traffic challan to 3,400

Noida Traffic Police has once again started to crack down on traffic rule violations as it relaunched its special road safety campaign from Thursday (January 4). On day one itself, the Noida Police issued traffic challans to more than 3,400 people across Noida and Greater Noida. The road safety campaign, which is aimed to raise awareness on road safety and traffic rules, was implemented for 15 days in December last year as well.

On Thursday, Noida Police fined 3,453 commuters with e-challans for violation of traffic rules. 540 of these traffic challans were issued to two-wheeler riders for riding without helmet. 443 others were fined for unauthorised parking, 266 for wrong side driving, 215 people for over-speeding and 112 for driving vehicles without wearing seat belts. Around 67 vehicles were fined for faulty registration plates and 17 others for plying with expired fitness certificates.

After the UP state government vowed to crack down on traffic violation in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Noida Police has planned to implement stricter traffic rules.It has issued advisory to all vehicle owners and drivers to be cautious of challans issued to them. The Noida Police will cancel driving licence of traffic violators if they are issued more than three challans for breaking traffic rules. "In line with instructions given by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and as per the decision taken in the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Council, action will be taken to cancel the licence of a person who gets more than three challans in a row for offences like red light jumping, over speed, overloading, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, use of mobile phone while driving, or drunken driving," the police had said last month.

Noida Police had issued more than 14 lakh challans to traffic violators till September last year. The figure is more than double of what police had issued in 2022. Most of these challans, nearly 70,000 of them, were issued to over speeding vehicles. Jumping of red light was the second biggest offence to attract challans. Talking on mobile phone while driving also attracted more than 10,000 challans in 2023.

