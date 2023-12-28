Gurugram Police to accept traffic challan payment through Paytm, UPI

Paying traffic challan in Gurugram is set to get easier from today as the traffic police will accept online payments against fines for the first time. From Thursday, traffic challan in Gurugram can be paid through online platforms like Paytm, UPI or other modes in Gurugram. Gurugram Police had earlier launched an app through which people fined for traffic violations could pay their challans. The initiative was taken to avoid conflicts and to promote transparency when violators disobey traffic rules.

The move comes as Gurugram Police thinks digital payments are the easiest mode to clear pending traffic challans. Virender Vij, DCP Traffic, made the announcement saying people in big cities like Gurugram now prefer digital payments over cash payments for any transactions.

The online modes that can be used to pay traffic challans in Gurugram include apps like Paytm and UPI. Paytm already offers this facility in cities like Faridabad where online payment of traffic fines are allowed.

Recently, Gurugram Police said that 14 lakh challans were paid this year by traffic violators. The total amount of fine received by the city police is more than ₹31 crore. The police recently introduced drones to monitor traffic violations. It has started to slap fine on vehicles which change lanes without indicators.

Also Read : Noida Traffic Police issues advisory for New Year's eve with focus on traffic violations and drunk drivers

How to pay traffic challan through Paytm:

Paying traffic challan through apps like Paytm involves a simple process. After opening the Paytm Mobile application, one can head to the Recharge and Pay Bills option. Among several options, this also includes a section called challan with separate sub-sections for various traffic police departments. Gurugram Police has been added to this section now.

Once selecting the required police department one can fill in the challan details like challan number or ID and vehicle registration details before checking the exact amount that needs to be paid. When selecting the mode of payment, which also includes Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking options, one will be able to select options like Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid or UPI too. Some of the payments could also include cash benefits from Paytm.

First Published Date: