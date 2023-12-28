Drunk drivers beware: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve

If you plan to go out to celebrate New Year in Noida, beware of strict vigil from Noida Police. The police administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued a traffic advisory for New Year's eve which warns of strict action against those found flouting traffic rules and regulations. The Noida Police has also taken several measures to avoid people from driving under influence during New Year's eve. The advisory also has advises for people heading to crowded ares like malls and shopping malls on Sunday, December 31.

Traffic chaos during the long Christmas weekend has prompted the Noida Police to be cautious to avoid a repeat. It has planned a number of traffic arrangements and diversions to make sure the roads in Noida are congestion free during the New Year's celebrations. Those heading out in Noida on December 31 have been advised to park vehicles only at designated parking lots. Vehicles parked at unauthorised places will be towed as well as fined.

Some of these places include popular hangout areas in Noida like Sector 18 market, shopping malls like Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis. Some of the shopping malls in Greater Noida, like Ansal, Venice Mall, Gaur City Mall, are also included in the list shared in the traffic advisory.

Strict action and hefty fines will be slapped on traffic rule violations that may take place during New Year's eve in Noida. The traffic advisory has strictly warned against New Year revellers from drunk driving. Noida Police will have focus on drunk drivers or people driving under the influence drugs over the weekend. The punishment for a drinking and driving case can be imprisonment for six months and a fine of ₹2,000 or more in case of repeat offenders.

Drunk driving, over-speeding and violation of traffic signals are some of the most common traffic violations in Noida. Noida Traffic Police issued challans to 1.07 lakh vehicles for over-speeding, 10 lakh for jumping traffic signals, 14,000 for using mobile phones while driving and 1,255 for drink driving between January last year and November this year. Noida Police recently said that vehicle owners who are found flouting traffic rules more than three times will see their driving licences revoked.

