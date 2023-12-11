Noida Police to cancel driving licence if caught violating traffic rules thrice

Traffic rules is set to get stricter in Noida and Greater Noida as police has started to crack down on vehicles and drivers involved in traffic violations in Gautam Budhh Nagar. In the latest development, Noida Police has issued advisory to all vehicle owners and drivers to be cautious of challans issued to them. The Noida Police will cancel driving licence of traffic violators if they are issued three challans for breaking traffic rules.

The rule comes into effect as Noida and Greater Noida continues to witness rampant violation of traffic rules. Most of the traffic violations in Gautam Budhh Nagar involve riding without helmets, jumping signals, wrong-side driving and over speeding of vehicles. Recently, Noida became the first city in Uttar Pradesh to implement Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). The system, fully integrated and digital, helps cops to identify traffic violations through high-definition cameras set up at several key locations and intersections.

Noida Police has said that drivers or riders who are issued more than three challans will see their driving licences cancelled by the authority. "In line with instructions given by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and as per the decision taken in the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Council, action will be taken to cancel the licence of a person who gets more than three challans in a row for offences like red light jumping, over speed, overloading, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, use of mobile phone while driving, or drunken driving," the police said in a statement. Noida Police also said that registration of the vehicle of repeat offenders will also be suspended, even cancelled.

Noida Police has issued more than 14 lakh challans to traffic violators till September this year. The figure is more than double of what police had issued last year. Most of these challans, nearly 70,000 of them, were issued to over speeding vehicles. Jumping of red light was the second biggest offence to attract challans. Talking on mobile phone while driving also attracted more than 10,000 challans this year.

Noida and Greater Noida have witnessed around 1,000 road accidents this year. Nearly 400 people have lost their lives in these accidents, while several others have been injured.

