HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving Licence Will Be Cancelled In Noida If Caught Violating Traffic Rules Thrice

Noida Police to cancel driving licence if caught violating traffic rules thrice

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Traffic rules is set to get stricter in Noida and Greater Noida as police has started to crack down on vehicles and drivers involved in traffic violations in Gautam Budhh Nagar. In the latest development, Noida Police has issued advisory to all vehicle owners and drivers to be cautious of challans issued to them. The Noida Police will cancel driving licence of traffic violators if they are issued three challans for breaking traffic rules.

Noida Police traffic rules
Noida Traffic police issuing challan for over speeding vehicles on Parthala Signature Bridge in sector 122. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida Police traffic rules
Noida Traffic police issuing challan for over speeding vehicles on Parthala Signature Bridge in sector 122. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The rule comes into effect as Noida and Greater Noida continues to witness rampant violation of traffic rules. Most of the traffic violations in Gautam Budhh Nagar involve riding without helmets, jumping signals, wrong-side driving and over speeding of vehicles. Recently, Noida became the first city in Uttar Pradesh to implement Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). The system, fully integrated and digital, helps cops to identify traffic violations through high-definition cameras set up at several key locations and intersections.

Noida Police has said that drivers or riders who are issued more than three challans will see their driving licences cancelled by the authority. "In line with instructions given by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and as per the decision taken in the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Council, action will be taken to cancel the licence of a person who gets more than three challans in a row for offences like red light jumping, over speed, overloading, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, use of mobile phone while driving, or drunken driving," the police said in a statement. Noida Police also said that registration of the vehicle of repeat offenders will also be suspended, even cancelled.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹ 7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
₹ 83.10 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Man performs stunt on moving car's roof in Noida, slapped with 26,000 fine.

Noida Police has issued more than 14 lakh challans to traffic violators till September this year. The figure is more than double of what police had issued last year. Most of these challans, nearly 70,000 of them, were issued to over speeding vehicles. Jumping of red light was the second biggest offence to attract challans. Talking on mobile phone while driving also attracted more than 10,000 challans this year.

Also Read : Get ready to pay hefty fines for breaking lanes on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Noida and Greater Noida have witnessed around 1,000 road accidents this year. Nearly 400 people have lost their lives in these accidents, while several others have been injured.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rules Noida Police driving licence

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.